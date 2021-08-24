Etsy Inc. (ETSY) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) went down by -1.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $251.86. The company’s stock price has collected 3.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/20/21 that Gunther Grant Issues Cash Dividend to Shareholders

Is It Worth Investing in Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ :ETSY) Right Now?

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 56.41 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ETSY is at 1.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Etsy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $215.93, which is $22.98 above the current price. ETSY currently public float of 125.81M and currently shorts hold a 7.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ETSY was 2.82M shares.

ETSY’s Market Performance

ETSY stocks went up by 3.23% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.88% and a quarterly performance of 19.01%, while its annual performance rate touched 50.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.38% for Etsy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.09% for ETSY stocks with a simple moving average of 4.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETSY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETSY stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ETSY by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for ETSY in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $163 based on the research report published on August 05th of the current year 2021.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ETSY reach a price target of $180, previously predicting the price at $245. The rating they have provided for ETSY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 05th, 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to ETSY, setting the target price at $250 in the report published on July 08th of the current year.

ETSY Trading at 3.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETSY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.91%, as shares sank -4.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETSY rose by +3.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $192.08. In addition, Etsy Inc. saw 10.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETSY starting from Buckley Merilee, who sale 908 shares at the price of $200.00 back on Aug 04. After this action, Buckley Merilee now owns 0 shares of Etsy Inc., valued at $181,600 using the latest closing price.

Buckley Merilee, the Chief Accounting Officer of Etsy Inc., sale 577 shares at $196.44 during a trade that took place back on Jul 06, which means that Buckley Merilee is holding 0 shares at $113,345 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETSY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.68 for the present operating margin

+73.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Etsy Inc. stands at +20.24. The total capital return value is set at 26.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.28. Equity return is now at value 73.50, with 18.50 for asset returns.

Based on Etsy Inc. (ETSY), the company’s capital structure generated 153.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.51. Total debt to assets is 47.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 151.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.17.