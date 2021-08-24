Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW)?

Mister Car Wash Inc. (NYSE:MCW) went down by -6.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.49. The company’s stock price has collected 11.85% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that Mister Car Wash, Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders

Is It Worth Investing in Mister Car Wash Inc. (NYSE :MCW) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Mister Car Wash Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.88, which is $4.68 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of MCW was 1.19M shares.

MCW’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.06% for Mister Car Wash Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.91% for MCW stocks with a simple moving average of -7.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MCW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MCW stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for MCW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MCW in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $25 based on the research report published on July 20th of the current year 2021.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MCW reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for MCW stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 20th, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to MCW, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on July 20th of the current year.

MCW Trading at -7.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.84%, as shares sank -8.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCW rose by +6.71%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.02. In addition, Mister Car Wash Inc. saw 1.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.