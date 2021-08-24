Coty Inc. (COTY): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) went up by 0.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.49. The company’s stock price has collected -1.73% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/10/21 that Abeona Therapeutics Appoints Edward Carr as Chief Financial Officer

Is It Worth Investing in Coty Inc. (NYSE :COTY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for COTY is at 2.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Coty Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.38, which is $2.33 above the current price. COTY currently public float of 288.32M and currently shorts hold a 5.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COTY was 5.56M shares.

COTY’s Market Performance

COTY stocks went down by -1.73% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.06% and a quarterly performance of -8.32%, while its annual performance rate touched 109.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.16% for Coty Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.58% for COTY stocks with a simple moving average of -0.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COTY

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Underweight” to COTY, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on December 08th of the previous year.

COTY Trading at -8.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COTY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares sank -10.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COTY fell by -1.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +162.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.35. In addition, Coty Inc. saw 12.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COTY starting from Cottage Holdco B.V., who purchase 245,700 shares at the price of $11.78 back on May 26. After this action, Cottage Holdco B.V. now owns 463,853,684 shares of Coty Inc., valued at $2,894,346 using the latest closing price.

Parize Isabelle, the Director of Coty Inc., purchase 11,000 shares at $8.90 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Parize Isabelle is holding 36,225 shares at $97,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COTY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.20 for the present operating margin

+53.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coty Inc. stands at -23.19. The total capital return value is set at -3.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.12. Equity return is now at value -28.30, with -5.60 for asset returns.

Based on Coty Inc. (COTY), the company’s capital structure generated 306.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.42. Total debt to assets is 55.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 297.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.