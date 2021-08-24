Can Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) Remain Competitive?

Energizer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ENR) went down by -2.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.85. The company’s stock price has collected -3.70% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/11/21 that Energizer Holdings Inc. Announces Entry Into $75 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Program

Is It Worth Investing in Energizer Holdings Inc. (NYSE :ENR) Right Now?

Energizer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ENR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 217.98 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ENR is at 1.24. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Energizer Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $49.09, which is $10.51 above the current price. ENR currently public float of 63.32M and currently shorts hold a 6.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ENR was 710.47K shares.

ENR’s Market Performance

ENR stocks went down by -3.70% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.55% and a quarterly performance of -16.18%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.60% for Energizer Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.47% for ENR stocks with a simple moving average of -13.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENR stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ENR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ENR in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $46 based on the research report published on February 24th of the current year 2021.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ENR reach a price target of $60, previously predicting the price at $50. The rating they have provided for ENR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 09th, 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to ENR, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on February 09th of the current year.

ENR Trading at -7.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.63%, as shares sank -6.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENR fell by -3.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.90. In addition, Energizer Holdings Inc. saw -8.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENR starting from LaVigne Mark Stephen, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $40.00 back on Aug 17. After this action, LaVigne Mark Stephen now owns 139,582 shares of Energizer Holdings Inc., valued at $100,010 using the latest closing price.

GORMAN TIMOTHY W, the EVP, Chief Financial Officer of Energizer Holdings Inc., purchase 5,875 shares at $40.89 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that GORMAN TIMOTHY W is holding 86,462 shares at $240,230 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.77 for the present operating margin

+39.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Energizer Holdings Inc. stands at +1.71. The total capital return value is set at 10.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.21. Equity return is now at value 3.00, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR), the company’s capital structure generated 1,384.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 93.27. Total debt to assets is 74.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,106.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.