A Lesson to Learn: Hecla Mining Company (HL)

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) went up by 5.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.43. The company’s stock price has collected -3.51% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/17/21 that Goldcliff Generates New Targets at Aurora West and Expands Land Position

Is It Worth Investing in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE :HL) Right Now?

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 94.03 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HL is at 2.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Hecla Mining Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $8.26, which is $2.43 above the current price. HL currently public float of 528.63M and currently shorts hold a 1.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HL was 7.16M shares.

HL’s Market Performance

HL stocks went down by -3.51% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.60% and a quarterly performance of -34.18%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.52% for Hecla Mining Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.91% for HL stocks with a simple moving average of -10.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HL stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for HL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for HL in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $5.75 based on the research report published on February 19th of the current year 2021.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HL reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for HL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 27th, 2020.

HL Trading at -16.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.45%, as shares sank -11.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HL fell by -3.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.17. In addition, Hecla Mining Company saw -9.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HL starting from Sienko David C, who sale 22,719 shares at the price of $7.97 back on Jun 17. After this action, Sienko David C now owns 0 shares of Hecla Mining Company, valued at $181,070 using the latest closing price.

Sienko David C, the VP and General Counsel of Hecla Mining Company, sale 70,000 shares at $7.99 during a trade that took place back on Jun 17, which means that Sienko David C is holding 749,589 shares at $559,048 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.06 for the present operating margin

+20.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hecla Mining Company stands at -2.37. The total capital return value is set at 3.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.76. Equity return is now at value 2.00, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Hecla Mining Company (HL), the company’s capital structure generated 31.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.87. Total debt to assets is 20.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.