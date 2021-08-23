Why Siebert Financial Corp. (SIEB)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) went up by 27.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.50. The company’s stock price has collected -14.05% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that Siebert to Acquire Stake in Leading Diversity Broker, Tigress Financial Partners

Is It Worth Investing in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ :SIEB) Right Now?

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.62 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SIEB is at -0.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Siebert Financial Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

SIEB currently public float of 9.66M and currently shorts hold a 3.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SIEB was 258.47K shares.

SIEB’s Market Performance

SIEB stocks went down by -14.05% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.24% and a quarterly performance of -7.91%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.60% for Siebert Financial Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.19% for SIEB stocks with a simple moving average of 6.54% for the last 200 days.

SIEB Trading at 5.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIEB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.93%, as shares surge +2.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIEB rose by +16.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.10. In addition, Siebert Financial Corp. saw -14.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SIEB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.46 for the present operating margin

+86.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Siebert Financial Corp. stands at +5.42. The total capital return value is set at 9.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.09. Equity return is now at value 13.10, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Siebert Financial Corp. (SIEB), the company’s capital structure generated 32.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.74. Total debt to assets is 0.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -19.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.