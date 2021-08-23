Support.com Inc. (SPRT): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Support.com Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) went up by 0.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.88. The company’s stock price has collected 8.77% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/13/21 that Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Support.com Inc. (NASDAQ :SPRT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SPRT is at 0.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Support.com Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.00. SPRT currently public float of 15.09M and currently shorts hold a 38.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SPRT was 5.82M shares.

SPRT’s Market Performance

SPRT stocks went up by 8.77% for the week, with a monthly jump of 60.77% and a quarterly performance of 249.60%, while its annual performance rate touched 412.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 18.22% for Support.com Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.03% for SPRT stocks with a simple moving average of 156.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPRT stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for SPRT by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for SPRT in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $2.50 based on the research report published on April 30th of the previous year 2015.

SPRT Trading at 58.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.10%, as shares surge +42.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +103.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPRT rose by +8.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +304.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.66. In addition, Support.com Inc. saw 300.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPRT starting from Schaffer Shelly B., who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $5.50 back on Aug 01. After this action, Schaffer Shelly B. now owns 6,000 shares of Support.com Inc., valued at $412,500 using the latest closing price.

ROOK CAROLINE, the Chief Financial Officer of Support.com Inc., purchase 6,550 shares at $1.65 during a trade that took place back on May 14, which means that ROOK CAROLINE is holding 16,966 shares at $10,801 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.12 for the present operating margin

+34.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Support.com Inc. stands at +1.02. The total capital return value is set at 0.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.32. Equity return is now at value -8.90, with -7.70 for asset returns.

Based on Support.com Inc. (SPRT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.18. Total debt to assets is 0.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.36 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.60.