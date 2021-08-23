Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Biocept Inc. (BIOC)

Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) went down by -4.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.39. The company’s stock price has collected -12.25% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/19/21 that Thinking about buying stock in Sonnet BioTherapeutics, Biocept, ReShape Lifesciences, Tencent Music Entertainment, or Cleveland-Cliffs?

Is It Worth Investing in Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ :BIOC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BIOC is at 0.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Biocept Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $12.00. BIOC currently public float of 13.40M and currently shorts hold a 5.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BIOC was 1.08M shares.

BIOC’s Market Performance

BIOC stocks went down by -12.25% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.62% and a quarterly performance of -24.35%, while its annual performance rate touched -54.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.01% for Biocept Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.64% for BIOC stocks with a simple moving average of -29.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIOC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIOC stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for BIOC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BIOC in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $1.50 based on the research report published on November 14th of the previous year 2017.

Chardan Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BIOC reach a price target of $2.50. The rating they have provided for BIOC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 02nd, 2017.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to BIOC, setting the target price at $1.20 in the report published on June 06th of the previous year.

BIOC Trading at -14.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIOC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.85%, as shares sank -14.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIOC fell by -12.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.94. In addition, Biocept Inc. saw -20.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BIOC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-56.33 for the present operating margin

+22.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Biocept Inc. stands at -64.84. The total capital return value is set at -62.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -75.56. Equity return is now at value -8.70, with -4.90 for asset returns.

Based on Biocept Inc. (BIOC), the company’s capital structure generated 51.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.04. Total debt to assets is 25.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.61.