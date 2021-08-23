Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) went up by 18.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $117.45. The company’s stock price has collected -6.12% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/12/21 that ALX Oncology Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Clinical Development and Operational Highlights

Is It Worth Investing in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :ALXO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $97.29, which is $23.09 above the current price. ALXO currently public float of 24.85M and currently shorts hold a 10.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALXO was 249.32K shares.

ALXO’s Market Performance

ALXO stocks went down by -6.12% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.40% and a quarterly performance of 14.80%, while its annual performance rate touched 43.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.50% for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.48% for ALXO stocks with a simple moving average of 8.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALXO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALXO stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for ALXO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ALXO in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $98 based on the research report published on May 05th of the current year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALXO reach a price target of $98. The rating they have provided for ALXO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 26th, 2021.

ALXO Trading at 25.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALXO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.89%, as shares surge +28.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALXO rose by +12.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +69.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.98. In addition, ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. saw -27.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALXO starting from Pons Jaume, who sale 16,700 shares at the price of $61.28 back on Aug 19. After this action, Pons Jaume now owns 477,998 shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., valued at $1,023,340 using the latest closing price.

GARCIA PETER S, the Chief Financial Officer of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $66.23 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that GARCIA PETER S is holding 9,331 shares at $662,299 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALXO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3693.99 for the present operating margin

+9.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. stands at -3869.71. The total capital return value is set at -20.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.03. Equity return is now at value -15.90, with -15.50 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 70.28.