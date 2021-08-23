Range Resources Corporation (RRC) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) went down by -0.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.47. The company’s stock price has collected -7.63% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/26/21 that Range Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE :RRC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RRC is at 2.71. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for Range Resources Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 17 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.29, which is $4.7 above the current price. RRC currently public float of 235.00M and currently shorts hold a 14.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RRC was 4.66M shares.

RRC’s Market Performance

RRC stocks went down by -7.63% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.81% and a quarterly performance of -9.66%, while its annual performance rate touched 54.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.97% for Range Resources Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.55% for RRC stocks with a simple moving average of 15.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RRC

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RRC reach a price target of $16, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for RRC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 19th, 2021.

MKM Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to RRC, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on July 08th of the current year.

RRC Trading at -16.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.50%, as shares sank -16.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RRC fell by -7.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +100.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.42. In addition, Range Resources Corporation saw 89.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RRC starting from Ginn Dori, who sale 25,328 shares at the price of $14.01 back on May 20. After this action, Ginn Dori now owns 336,072 shares of Range Resources Corporation, valued at $354,845 using the latest closing price.

Poole David P, the SVP & General Counsel of Range Resources Corporation, sale 36,986 shares at $14.01 during a trade that took place back on May 20, which means that Poole David P is holding 762,722 shares at $518,174 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.36 for the present operating margin

-3.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Range Resources Corporation stands at -39.97. The total capital return value is set at -4.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.84. Equity return is now at value -51.80, with -13.70 for asset returns.

Based on Range Resources Corporation (RRC), the company’s capital structure generated 192.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.82. Total debt to assets is 45.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 188.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.