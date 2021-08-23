QuantumScape Corporation (QS) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) went up by 1.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $132.73. The company’s stock price has collected -9.80% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/08/21 that To Beat Tesla, Volkswagen Bets on Making Its Own EV Batteries

Is It Worth Investing in QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE :QS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for QuantumScape Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $36.67. QS currently public float of 195.96M and currently shorts hold a 16.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QS was 11.15M shares.

QS’s Market Performance

QS stocks went down by -9.80% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.27% and a quarterly performance of -26.96%, while its annual performance rate touched 98.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.22% for QuantumScape Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.38% for QS stocks with a simple moving average of -51.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QS stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for QS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for QS in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $35 based on the research report published on July 21st of the current year 2021.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QS reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for QS stocks is “Peer Perform” according to the report published on June 17th, 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to QS, setting the target price at $57 in the report published on March 09th of the current year.

QS Trading at -20.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.14%, as shares sank -12.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QS fell by -9.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.99. In addition, QuantumScape Corporation saw -76.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QS starting from Leohold Jurgen, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $21.93 back on Aug 03. After this action, Leohold Jurgen now owns 147,295 shares of QuantumScape Corporation, valued at $1,096,697 using the latest closing price.

Leohold Jurgen, the Director of QuantumScape Corporation, sale 50,000 shares at $22.59 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Leohold Jurgen is holding 97,295 shares at $1,129,739 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QS

The total capital return value is set at -30.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -641.69. Equity return is now at value -107.70, with -94.00 for asset returns.

Based on QuantumScape Corporation (QS), the company’s capital structure generated 3.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.42. Total debt to assets is 1.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.09.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 81.71.