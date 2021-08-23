NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) went down by -0.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.19. The company’s stock price has collected 10.32% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/18/21 that Thinking about buying stock in Sesen Bio, NanoVibronix, Tencent Music Entertainment, New Oriental Education, or Ford Motor?

Is It Worth Investing in NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ :NAOV) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NAOV is at 0.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for NanoVibronix Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.50. NAOV currently public float of 21.18M and currently shorts hold a 25.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NAOV was 21.99M shares.

NAOV’s Market Performance

NAOV stocks went up by 10.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 270.81% and a quarterly performance of 227.06%, while its annual performance rate touched 167.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 24.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 40.01% for NanoVibronix Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.04% for NAOV stocks with a simple moving average of 151.72% for the last 200 days.

NAOV Trading at 89.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAOV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 40.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.30%, as shares surge +6.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +202.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAOV rose by +10.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +394.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.42. In addition, NanoVibronix Inc. saw 263.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NAOV starting from FASHEK CHRISTOPHER M, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.79 back on Sep 29. After this action, FASHEK CHRISTOPHER M now owns 10,000 shares of NanoVibronix Inc., valued at $7,887 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NAOV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-757.46 for the present operating margin

+34.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for NanoVibronix Inc. stands at -694.22. The total capital return value is set at -250.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch -230.05. Equity return is now at value -361.30, with -151.70 for asset returns.

Based on NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV), the company’s capital structure generated 1.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.28. Total debt to assets is 0.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.75.