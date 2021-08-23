Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) went down by -0.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $45.00. The company’s stock price has collected -3.57% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/21/21 that The Strange, Compelling Case for Palantir

Is It Worth Investing in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE :PLTR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Palantir Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.22, which is $0.6 above the current price. PLTR currently public float of 1.63B and currently shorts hold a 3.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PLTR was 44.42M shares.

PLTR’s Market Performance

PLTR stocks went down by -3.57% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.79% and a quarterly performance of 15.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.45% for Palantir Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.63% for PLTR stocks with a simple moving average of -0.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLTR stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for PLTR by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for PLTR in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $25 based on the research report published on August 13th of the current year 2021.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLTR reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for PLTR stocks is “Peer Perform” according to the report published on April 23rd, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Underperform” to PLTR, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on March 16th of the current year.

PLTR Trading at 1.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.51%, as shares surge +10.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLTR fell by -3.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +128.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.06. In addition, Palantir Technologies Inc. saw 1.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLTR starting from Glazer David A., who sale 9,000 shares at the price of $25.90 back on Aug 18. After this action, Glazer David A. now owns 2,716,244 shares of Palantir Technologies Inc., valued at $233,100 using the latest closing price.

Cohen Stephen Andrew, the See Remarks of Palantir Technologies Inc., sale 22,900 shares at $25.45 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Cohen Stephen Andrew is holding 592 shares at $582,743 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-107.41 for the present operating margin

+67.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Palantir Technologies Inc. stands at -107.25. The total capital return value is set at -93.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -94.01. Equity return is now at value -76.00, with -44.40 for asset returns.

Based on Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), the company’s capital structure generated 30.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.08. Total debt to assets is 16.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 37.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.74.