Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for OPKO Health Inc. (OPK)

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) went up by 6.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.27. The company’s stock price has collected -0.27% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/16/21 that BioReference Laboratories Acquires U.S. Ariosa Centralized Laboratory Prenatal Testing Business

Is It Worth Investing in OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ :OPK) Right Now?

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 33.06 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OPK is at 1.74. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for OPKO Health Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.60. OPK currently public float of 410.58M and currently shorts hold a 13.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OPK was 4.18M shares.

OPK’s Market Performance

OPK stocks went down by -0.27% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.27% and a quarterly performance of 0.55%, while its annual performance rate touched -25.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.24% for OPKO Health Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.27% for OPK stocks with a simple moving average of -12.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPK stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for OPK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OPK in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $7 based on the research report published on June 21st of the current year 2021.

Piper Jaffray, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OPK reach a price target of $2.50. The rating they have provided for OPK stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 25th, 2019.

OPK Trading at -1.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.38%, as shares surge +0.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPK fell by -0.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.66. In addition, OPKO Health Inc. saw -7.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPK starting from FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $3.69 back on Aug 13. After this action, FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL now owns 193,071,694 shares of OPKO Health Inc., valued at $368,987 using the latest closing price.

HSIAO JANE PH D, the Vice Chairman & CTO of OPKO Health Inc., purchase 10 shares at $3.73 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that HSIAO JANE PH D is holding 27,599,870 shares at $37 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.74 for the present operating margin

+34.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for OPKO Health Inc. stands at +2.13. The total capital return value is set at 2.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.59. Equity return is now at value 4.20, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on OPKO Health Inc. (OPK), the company’s capital structure generated 17.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.98. Total debt to assets is 11.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.