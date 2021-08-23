Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL)?

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) went up by 1.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.52. The company’s stock price has collected -3.94% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 30 min ago that Dialog Semiconductor Delivers WiRa(TM)-Enabled Solution to Enhance Carnival Corporation’s OceanMedallion(TM) Wearable

Is It Worth Investing in Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE :CCL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CCL is at 2.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Carnival Corporation & plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.91, which is $6.42 above the current price. CCL currently public float of 901.61M and currently shorts hold a 8.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCL was 31.15M shares.

CCL’s Market Performance

CCL stocks went down by -3.94% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.30% and a quarterly performance of -19.18%, while its annual performance rate touched 51.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.55% for Carnival Corporation & plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.44% for CCL stocks with a simple moving average of -8.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CCL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CCL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $34 based on the research report published on August 06th of the current year 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to CCL, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on April 09th of the current year.

CCL Trading at -10.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.40%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCL fell by -3.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.51. In addition, Carnival Corporation & plc saw 1.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCL starting from Bernstein David, who sale 11,662 shares at the price of $23.03 back on Jul 14. After this action, Bernstein David now owns 128,272 shares of Carnival Corporation & plc, valued at $268,633 using the latest closing price.

WEISENBURGER RANDALL J, the Director of Carnival Corporation & plc, sale 100,000 shares at $27.50 during a trade that took place back on Apr 16, which means that WEISENBURGER RANDALL J is holding 754,605 shares at $2,750,030 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-84.99 for the present operating margin

-52.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carnival Corporation & plc stands at -182.95. The total capital return value is set at -11.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -25.91. Equity return is now at value -46.90, with -16.80 for asset returns.

Based on Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL), the company’s capital structure generated 138.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.00. Total debt to assets is 52.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 113.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.