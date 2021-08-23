Is a Correction Looming Ahead for United States Steel Corporation (X)

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) went down by -1.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.57. The company’s stock price has collected -6.80% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/21/21 that Steelmakers Grapple With How to Cut Emissions

Is It Worth Investing in United States Steel Corporation (NYSE :X) Right Now?

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.88 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for X is at 2.12. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for United States Steel Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $34.78, which is $5.87 above the current price. X currently public float of 267.27M and currently shorts hold a 13.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of X was 21.98M shares.

X’s Market Performance

X stocks went down by -6.80% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.23% and a quarterly performance of 12.78%, while its annual performance rate touched 240.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.16% for United States Steel Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.96% for X stocks with a simple moving average of 27.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of X

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for X stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for X by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for X in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $41 based on the research report published on June 16th of the current year 2021.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see X reach a price target of $30, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for X stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 04th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to X, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on May 11th of the current year.

X Trading at 8.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought X to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.48%, as shares surge +16.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, X fell by -6.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +171.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.68. In addition, United States Steel Corporation saw 61.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at X starting from Holloway Duane D, who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $30.00 back on Aug 18. After this action, Holloway Duane D now owns 120,749 shares of United States Steel Corporation, valued at $240,000 using the latest closing price.

BURRITT DAVID B, the Pres. & CEO of United States Steel Corporation, sale 50,000 shares at $30.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that BURRITT DAVID B is holding 212,981 shares at $1,500,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for X

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.24 for the present operating margin

-4.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for United States Steel Corporation stands at -11.96. The total capital return value is set at -8.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.09. Equity return is now at value 20.70, with 6.70 for asset returns.

Based on United States Steel Corporation (X), the company’s capital structure generated 134.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.44. Total debt to assets is 42.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 128.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.