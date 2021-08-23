Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Regions Financial Corporation (RF)

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) went up by 1.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.81. The company’s stock price has collected -2.29% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/12/21 that Regions Financial Corp. Announces Redemption of Notes

Is It Worth Investing in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE :RF) Right Now?

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.89 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RF is at 1.54. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for Regions Financial Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.73, which is $2.68 above the current price. RF currently public float of 943.32M and currently shorts hold a 2.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RF was 6.99M shares.

RF’s Market Performance

RF stocks went down by -2.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.64% and a quarterly performance of -11.99%, while its annual performance rate touched 80.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.61% for Regions Financial Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.35% for RF stocks with a simple moving average of 3.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RF

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Underperform” to RF, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on July 07th of the current year.

RF Trading at 0.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares surge +4.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RF fell by -2.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.81. In addition, Regions Financial Corporation saw 24.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RF starting from Lusco C. Matthew, who sale 45,000 shares at the price of $22.54 back on May 12. After this action, Lusco C. Matthew now owns 149,226 shares of Regions Financial Corporation, valued at $1,014,300 using the latest closing price.

Keenan David R., the SEVP of Regions Financial Corporation, sale 13,435 shares at $21.12 during a trade that took place back on Apr 27, which means that Keenan David R. is holding 21,685 shares at $283,747 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.92 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Regions Financial Corporation stands at +17.24. The total capital return value is set at 5.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.90. Equity return is now at value 15.00, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on Regions Financial Corporation (RF), the company’s capital structure generated 22.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.51. Total debt to assets is 2.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.23.