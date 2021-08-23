Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRK)

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) went up by 13.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.07. The company’s stock price has collected -2.28% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP to be Acquired by its Sponsor, Landmark Dividend LLC

Is It Worth Investing in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ :LMRK) Right Now?

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 33.48 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LMRK is at 1.01.

LMRK currently public float of 21.57M and currently shorts hold a 0.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LMRK was 92.30K shares.

LMRK’s Market Performance

LMRK stocks went down by -2.28% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.89% and a quarterly performance of 8.09%, while its annual performance rate touched 43.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.00% for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.66% for LMRK stocks with a simple moving average of 30.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LMRK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LMRK stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for LMRK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LMRK in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $16 based on the research report published on August 05th of the current year 2021.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LMRK reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for LMRK stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on May 21st, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Underweight” to LMRK, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on November 10th of the previous year.

LMRK Trading at 19.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LMRK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 6.44% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares surge +19.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LMRK rose by +11.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.12. In addition, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP saw 32.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LMRK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.85 for the present operating margin

+69.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP stands at +19.63. The total capital return value is set at 3.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.13. Equity return is now at value 2.80, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRK), the company’s capital structure generated 94.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.67. Total debt to assets is 56.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 131.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.