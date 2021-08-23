Buy or Sell STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) went down by -6.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $161.71. The company’s stock price has collected -6.84% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/16/21 that 10 Standout Stocks for Reliable Growth

Is It Worth Investing in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ :STAA) Right Now?

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 306.64 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for STAA is at 0.95. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for STAAR Surgical Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $147.00, which is $17.29 above the current price. STAA currently public float of 37.86M and currently shorts hold a 4.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STAA was 379.86K shares.

STAA’s Market Performance

STAA stocks went down by -6.84% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.87% and a quarterly performance of 1.86%, while its annual performance rate touched 169.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.57% for STAAR Surgical Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.04% for STAA stocks with a simple moving average of 15.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STAA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STAA stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for STAA by listing it as a “Perform.” The predicted price for STAA in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $150 based on the research report published on July 09th of the current year 2021.

STAA Trading at -8.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.18%, as shares sank -1.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STAA fell by -6.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +84.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $136.49. In addition, STAAR Surgical Company saw 63.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STAA starting from Francese James E, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $146.91 back on Aug 18. After this action, Francese James E now owns 52,630 shares of STAAR Surgical Company, valued at $2,203,650 using the latest closing price.

Gesten Samuel J, the Chief Legal Officer of STAAR Surgical Company, sale 29,682 shares at $134.71 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12, which means that Gesten Samuel J is holding 42,583 shares at $3,998,462 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STAA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.88 for the present operating margin

+73.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for STAAR Surgical Company stands at +3.62. The total capital return value is set at 4.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.21. Equity return is now at value 10.00, with 7.90 for asset returns.

Based on STAAR Surgical Company (STAA), the company’s capital structure generated 5.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.19. Total debt to assets is 4.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 22.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.25.