A Lesson to Learn: Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (VVOS)

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) went up by 76.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.41. The company’s stock price has collected 17.43% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that Thinking about buying stock in Trillium Therapeutics, Vivos Therapeutics, Axsome Therapeutics, Orphazyme, or CASI Pharmaceuticals?

Is It Worth Investing in Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :VVOS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Vivos Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.00. VVOS currently public float of 17.84M and currently shorts hold a 0.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VVOS was 383.99K shares.

VVOS’s Market Performance

VVOS stocks went up by 17.43% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.54% and a quarterly performance of -32.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 22.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.18% for Vivos Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 116.81% for VVOS stocks with a simple moving average of 8.99% for the last 200 days.

VVOS Trading at 64.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VVOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.66%, as shares surge +57.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VVOS rose by +104.17%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.23. In addition, Vivos Therapeutics Inc. saw -35.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VVOS starting from Huntsman Ronald Kirk, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $3.00 back on Aug 17. After this action, Huntsman Ronald Kirk now owns 10,500 shares of Vivos Therapeutics Inc., valued at $15,000 using the latest closing price.

Amman Bradford K., the Chief Financial Officer of Vivos Therapeutics Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $5.29 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Amman Bradford K. is holding 2,000 shares at $5,290 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VVOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-66.65 for the present operating margin

+74.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vivos Therapeutics Inc. stands at -119.81. The total capital return value is set at -85.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -199.24. Equity return is now at value -101.90, with -60.80 for asset returns.

Based on Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (VVOS), the company’s capital structure generated 7.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.09. Total debt to assets is 5.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.61.