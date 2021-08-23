A Lesson to Learn: Creatd Inc. (CRTD)

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) went up by 11.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.34. The company’s stock price has collected -4.26% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/19/21 that Creatd Announces C-Suite and Other Leadership Changes

Is It Worth Investing in Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ :CRTD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CRTD is at 0.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Creatd Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

CRTD currently public float of 9.63M and currently shorts hold a 10.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRTD was 3.05M shares.

CRTD’s Market Performance

CRTD stocks went down by -4.26% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.57% and a quarterly performance of -14.12%, while its annual performance rate touched -64.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.48% for Creatd Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.86% for CRTD stocks with a simple moving average of -24.72% for the last 200 days.

CRTD Trading at -16.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRTD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.98%, as shares sank -10.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRTD fell by -4.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.15. In addition, Creatd Inc. saw -29.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRTD starting from Frommer Jeremy, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $2.77 back on Aug 20. After this action, Frommer Jeremy now owns 333,517 shares of Creatd Inc., valued at $6,935 using the latest closing price.

Frommer Jeremy, the Chief Executive Officer of Creatd Inc., purchase 500 shares at $2.88 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Frommer Jeremy is holding 331,017 shares at $1,440 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRTD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1343.49 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Creatd Inc. stands at -1996.32.

Based on Creatd Inc. (CRTD), the company’s capital structure generated 46.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.90. Total debt to assets is 23.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.