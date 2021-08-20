Zenvia Inc. (ZENV): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV) went up by 5.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.08. The company’s stock price has collected 13.95% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/30/21 that ZENVIA Inc. Announces Closing of Concurrent Private Placement with Twilio Inc.

Is It Worth Investing in Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ :ZENV) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Zenvia Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $141.66. ZENV currently public float of 1.88M and currently shorts hold a 2.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZENV was 639.66K shares.

ZENV’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.34% for ZENV stocks with a simple moving average of 15.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZENV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZENV stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ZENV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZENV in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $35 based on the research report published on August 16th of the current year 2021.

ZENV Trading at 15.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZENV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.69% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZENV rose by +13.95%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Zenvia Inc. saw 27.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ZENV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.95 for the present operating margin

+24.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zenvia Inc. stands at -4.99. The total capital return value is set at -9.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.23.

Based on Zenvia Inc. (ZENV), the company’s capital structure generated 88.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.86. Total debt to assets is 22.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.47.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.96 and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.68.