Why Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) went up by 5.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.70. The company’s stock price has collected -2.17% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/16/21 that ROCCAT’s Studio-Grade Torch Microphone for Gamers, Streamers, and Aspiring Creators Now Available Worldwide

Is It Worth Investing in Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ :HEAR) Right Now?

Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.62 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HEAR is at 1.52. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Turtle Beach Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $39.83, which is $13.42 above the current price. HEAR currently public float of 15.77M and currently shorts hold a 12.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HEAR was 348.30K shares.

HEAR’s Market Performance

HEAR stocks went down by -2.17% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.09% and a quarterly performance of -9.61%, while its annual performance rate touched 42.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.57% for Turtle Beach Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.56% for HEAR stocks with a simple moving average of -0.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HEAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HEAR stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for HEAR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HEAR in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $28 based on the research report published on November 06th of the previous year 2020.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HEAR reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for HEAR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 02nd, 2020.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to HEAR, setting the target price at $23.50 in the report published on September 30th of the previous year.

HEAR Trading at -12.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HEAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.96%, as shares sank -11.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HEAR fell by -2.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.81. In addition, Turtle Beach Corporation saw 25.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HEAR starting from KEITEL WILLIAM E, who sale 3,362 shares at the price of $28.18 back on Apr 08. After this action, KEITEL WILLIAM E now owns 52,483 shares of Turtle Beach Corporation, valued at $94,741 using the latest closing price.

Ballard Lloyd Gregory, the Director of Turtle Beach Corporation, sale 3,000 shares at $24.59 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Ballard Lloyd Gregory is holding 2,000 shares at $73,770 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HEAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.81 for the present operating margin

+36.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Turtle Beach Corporation stands at +10.76. The total capital return value is set at 48.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 41.62. Equity return is now at value 37.80, with 21.40 for asset returns.

Based on Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR), the company’s capital structure generated 5.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.92. Total debt to assets is 2.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.15 and the total asset turnover is 2.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.16.