SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) went up by 1.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $359.96. The company’s stock price has collected 2.75% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/02/21 that SBA Communications Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results; Updates Full Year 2021 Outlook; and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Is It Worth Investing in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ :SBAC) Right Now?

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 152.74 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SBAC is at 0.20. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for SBA Communications Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $371.28, which is -$22.08 below the current price. SBAC currently public float of 108.33M and currently shorts hold a 1.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SBAC was 567.19K shares.

SBAC’s Market Performance

SBAC stocks went up by 2.75% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.40% and a quarterly performance of 22.77%, while its annual performance rate touched 20.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.96% for SBA Communications Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.22% for SBAC stocks with a simple moving average of 22.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBAC stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SBAC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SBAC in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $337 based on the research report published on June 02nd of the current year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SBAC reach a price target of $335. The rating they have provided for SBAC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 12th, 2021.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to SBAC, setting the target price at $313 in the report published on March 26th of the current year.

SBAC Trading at 8.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, as shares surge +7.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBAC rose by +2.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $346.56. In addition, SBA Communications Corporation saw 27.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBAC starting from STOOPS JEFFREY, who sale 37,278 shares at the price of $353.30 back on Aug 16. After this action, STOOPS JEFFREY now owns 189,573 shares of SBA Communications Corporation, valued at $13,170,384 using the latest closing price.

Ciarfella Mark R, the EVP – Operations of SBA Communications Corporation, sale 2,377 shares at $345.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Ciarfella Mark R is holding 21,018 shares at $820,065 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.31 for the present operating margin

+42.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for SBA Communications Corporation stands at +1.16. The total capital return value is set at 5.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.29. Equity return is now at value -5.60, with 2.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 21.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.22.