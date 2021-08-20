Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) went down by -12.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.71. The company’s stock price has collected -17.67% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/09/21 that Rubius Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Is It Worth Investing in Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :RUBY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $30.17, which is $10.13 above the current price. RUBY currently public float of 83.81M and currently shorts hold a 7.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RUBY was 466.53K shares.

RUBY’s Market Performance

RUBY stocks went down by -17.67% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.75% and a quarterly performance of -21.37%, while its annual performance rate touched 309.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.27% for Rubius Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.11% for RUBY stocks with a simple moving average of 15.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RUBY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RUBY stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for RUBY by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for RUBY in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $4 based on the research report published on March 13th of the previous year 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RUBY reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for RUBY stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on March 13th, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to RUBY, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on January 31st of the previous year.

RUBY Trading at -14.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RUBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.57%, as shares sank -7.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RUBY fell by -17.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +334.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.47. In addition, Rubius Therapeutics Inc. saw 167.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RUBY starting from Flagship Ventures Fund IV Gene, who purchase 210,000 shares at the price of $29.00 back on Mar 19. After this action, Flagship Ventures Fund IV Gene now owns 15,393,593 shares of Rubius Therapeutics Inc., valued at $6,090,000 using the latest closing price.

Keson-Brookes Maiken, the CLO & Corp. Secretary of Rubius Therapeutics Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $20.24 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Keson-Brookes Maiken is holding 0 shares at $505,965 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RUBY

The total capital return value is set at -52.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.00. Equity return is now at value -79.10, with -49.10 for asset returns.

Based on Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY), the company’s capital structure generated 82.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.18. Total debt to assets is 41.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 76.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.71.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.52.