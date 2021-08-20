Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) went down by -5.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.75. The company’s stock price has collected -15.01% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that Maxar Awarded $26M Contract to Continue Development and Support for NGA’s Open Mapping Platform

Is It Worth Investing in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE :MAXR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MAXR is at 1.34. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Maxar Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $42.36. MAXR currently public float of 70.86M and currently shorts hold a 8.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MAXR was 1.11M shares.

MAXR’s Market Performance

MAXR stocks went down by -15.01% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.06% and a quarterly performance of -7.64%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.71% for Maxar Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.66% for MAXR stocks with a simple moving average of -25.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAXR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAXR stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for MAXR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for MAXR in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $40 based on the research report published on August 05th of the current year 2021.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MAXR reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for MAXR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 16th, 2021.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to MAXR, setting the target price at $39 in the report published on July 15th of the current year.

MAXR Trading at -22.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAXR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.48%, as shares sank -21.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAXR fell by -15.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.44. In addition, Maxar Technologies Inc. saw -29.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAXR starting from Scott Walter S., who purchase 1,793 shares at the price of $28.89 back on Aug 17. After this action, Scott Walter S. now owns 265,067 shares of Maxar Technologies Inc., valued at $51,799 using the latest closing price.

Robertson III Jeff, the SVP, Operations of Maxar Technologies Inc., sale 17,409 shares at $40.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Robertson III Jeff is holding 91,325 shares at $696,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAXR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.31 for the present operating margin

+22.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Maxar Technologies Inc. stands at -2.67. The total capital return value is set at 1.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.23. Equity return is now at value 26.20, with 6.00 for asset returns.

Based on Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR), the company’s capital structure generated 286.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.15. Total debt to assets is 59.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 280.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.