Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Sientra Inc. (SIEN)

Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) went down by -9.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.14. The company’s stock price has collected -16.96% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/10/21 that Sientra Reports Record Breast Products Revenue for Second Quarter 2021, Raises Revenue Guidance for Full Year 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ :SIEN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SIEN is at 2.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Sientra Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.29, which is $5.03 above the current price. SIEN currently public float of 56.17M and currently shorts hold a 19.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SIEN was 693.07K shares.

SIEN’s Market Performance

SIEN stocks went down by -16.96% for the week, with a monthly drop of -26.33% and a quarterly performance of -18.97%, while its annual performance rate touched 44.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.90% for Sientra Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.97% for SIEN stocks with a simple moving average of -11.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIEN stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for SIEN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SIEN in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $8 based on the research report published on March 12th of the previous year 2020.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to SIEN, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on August 09th of the previous year.

SIEN Trading at -24.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.14%, as shares sank -25.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIEN fell by -16.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.28. In addition, Sientra Inc. saw 46.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIEN starting from Menezes Ronald, who purchase 5,800 shares at the price of $6.98 back on Aug 12. After this action, Menezes Ronald now owns 505,800 shares of Sientra Inc., valued at $40,484 using the latest closing price.

Schmidt Andrew C, the Chief Financial Officer of Sientra Inc., purchase 1,449 shares at $6.88 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12, which means that Schmidt Andrew C is holding 50,164 shares at $9,976 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-87.00 for the present operating margin

+54.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sientra Inc. stands at -126.26. The total capital return value is set at -59.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -93.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.