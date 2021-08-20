La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) went up by 3.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.74. The company’s stock price has collected -4.31% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/18/21 that Target, Alibaba, Moderna: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE :LZB) Right Now?

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.21 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LZB is at 1.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for La-Z-Boy Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $50.00, which is $15.13 above the current price. LZB currently public float of 44.38M and currently shorts hold a 4.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LZB was 406.87K shares.

LZB’s Market Performance

LZB stocks went down by -4.31% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.66% and a quarterly performance of -17.04%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.83% for La-Z-Boy Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.77% for LZB stocks with a simple moving average of -12.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LZB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LZB stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for LZB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LZB in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $45 based on the research report published on October 19th of the previous year 2020.

Sidoti, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LZB reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for LZB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 09th, 2020.

LZB Trading at -3.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LZB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.84%, as shares surge +6.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LZB fell by -4.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.37. In addition, La-Z-Boy Incorporated saw -12.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LZB starting from DARROW KURT L, who sale 2,753 shares at the price of $36.02 back on Jun 17. After this action, DARROW KURT L now owns 0 shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated, valued at $99,151 using the latest closing price.

HACKETT JAMES P, the Director of La-Z-Boy Incorporated, purchase 175 shares at $42.66 during a trade that took place back on Feb 25, which means that HACKETT JAMES P is holding 1,210 shares at $7,465 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LZB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.88 for the present operating margin

+42.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for La-Z-Boy Incorporated stands at +6.14. The total capital return value is set at 12.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.44. Equity return is now at value 14.20, with 6.40 for asset returns.

Based on La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB), the company’s capital structure generated 46.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.92. Total debt to assets is 19.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.53 and the total asset turnover is 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.