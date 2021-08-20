L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LHX) went down by -0.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $234.90. The company’s stock price has collected -0.28% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/18/21 that US Special Operations Command Awards L3Harris Technologies $96 Million Contract for WESCAM MX(TM)-Series Sensors and Support

Is It Worth Investing in L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE :LHX) Right Now?

L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LHX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.16 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LHX is at 0.89. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for L3Harris Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $252.32, which is $12.59 above the current price. LHX currently public float of 199.85M and currently shorts hold a 1.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LHX was 998.22K shares.

LHX’s Market Performance

LHX stocks went down by -0.28% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.33% and a quarterly performance of 6.49%, while its annual performance rate touched 27.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.40% for L3Harris Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.18% for LHX stocks with a simple moving average of 13.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LHX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LHX stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for LHX by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for LHX in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $238 based on the research report published on August 11th of the current year 2021.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LHX reach a price target of $225. The rating they have provided for LHX stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on May 13th, 2021.

LHX Trading at 2.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LHX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares surge +1.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LHX fell by -0.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $229.90. In addition, L3Harris Technologies Inc. saw 21.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LHX starting from MEHNERT DANA A, who sale 60,200 shares at the price of $231.48 back on Aug 05. After this action, MEHNERT DANA A now owns 0 shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc., valued at $13,935,264 using the latest closing price.

Gautier Todd W., the President, Aviation Systems of L3Harris Technologies Inc., sale 15,571 shares at $230.62 during a trade that took place back on Aug 05, which means that Gautier Todd W. is holding 16,836 shares at $3,590,984 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LHX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.93 for the present operating margin

+29.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for L3Harris Technologies Inc. stands at +6.16. The total capital return value is set at 7.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.84. Equity return is now at value 7.30, with 4.10 for asset returns.

Based on L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX), the company’s capital structure generated 37.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.26. Total debt to assets is 21.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.