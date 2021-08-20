Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Synopsys Inc. (SNPS)

Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) went up by 8.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $300.91. The company’s stock price has collected 8.15% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that Synopsys Recognized as a Leader in Software Composition Analysis by Independent Research Firm

Is It Worth Investing in Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ :SNPS) Right Now?

Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 61.37 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SNPS is at 1.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Synopsys Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $337.00, which is -$13.99 below the current price. SNPS currently public float of 151.61M and currently shorts hold a 1.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SNPS was 728.96K shares.

SNPS’s Market Performance

SNPS stocks went up by 8.15% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.58% and a quarterly performance of 29.13%, while its annual performance rate touched 59.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.71% for Synopsys Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.46% for SNPS stocks with a simple moving average of 23.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNPS stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for SNPS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SNPS in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $302 based on the research report published on June 02nd of the current year 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to SNPS, setting the target price at $230 in the report published on August 20th of the previous year.

SNPS Trading at 13.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.01% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares surge +12.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNPS rose by +8.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $290.39. In addition, Synopsys Inc. saw 21.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNPS starting from Pham Trac, who sale 17,831 shares at the price of $273.19 back on Jun 24. After this action, Pham Trac now owns 31,147 shares of Synopsys Inc., valued at $4,871,235 using the latest closing price.

RUNKEL JOHN F JR, the GC & Corporate Secretary of Synopsys Inc., sale 4,237 shares at $263.14 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that RUNKEL JOHN F JR is holding 20,014 shares at $1,114,924 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.81 for the present operating margin

+77.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Synopsys Inc. stands at +18.03. The total capital return value is set at 13.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.74. Equity return is now at value 16.60, with 10.10 for asset returns.

Based on Synopsys Inc. (SNPS), the company’s capital structure generated 13.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.91. Total debt to assets is 8.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.