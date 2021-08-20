Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for II-VI Incorporated (IIVI)

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) went down by -1.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $100.44. The company’s stock price has collected -6.17% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/16/21 that II-VI Incorporated Announces Board Chair Succession

Is It Worth Investing in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ :IIVI) Right Now?

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.27 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IIVI is at 1.49. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for II-VI Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $84.21, which is $28.59 above the current price. IIVI currently public float of 103.26M and currently shorts hold a 17.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IIVI was 1.32M shares.

IIVI’s Market Performance

IIVI stocks went down by -6.17% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.36% and a quarterly performance of -9.03%, while its annual performance rate touched 37.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.65% for II-VI Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.28% for IIVI stocks with a simple moving average of -17.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IIVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IIVI stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for IIVI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for IIVI in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $75 based on the research report published on July 21st of the current year 2021.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IIVI reach a price target of $65, previously predicting the price at $105. The rating they have provided for IIVI stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on May 18th, 2021.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to IIVI, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on May 07th of the current year.

IIVI Trading at -13.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IIVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares sank -15.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IIVI fell by -6.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.25. In addition, II-VI Incorporated saw -21.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IIVI starting from RAYMOND MARY JANE, who sale 200 shares at the price of $61.07 back on Aug 18. After this action, RAYMOND MARY JANE now owns 97,655 shares of II-VI Incorporated, valued at $12,215 using the latest closing price.

MATTERA VINCENT D JR, the Chief Executive Officer of II-VI Incorporated, sale 8,500 shares at $62.61 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that MATTERA VINCENT D JR is holding 351,887 shares at $532,178 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IIVI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.75 for the present operating margin

+38.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for II-VI Incorporated stands at +9.58. The total capital return value is set at 8.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.98. Equity return is now at value 6.90, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on II-VI Incorporated (IIVI), the company’s capital structure generated 36.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.96. Total debt to assets is 23.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.15.