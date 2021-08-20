Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC)?

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) went down by -2.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.97. The company’s stock price has collected -3.08% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/04/21 that Owl Rock Capital Corp. Reports Second Quarter Net Investment Income Per Share of $0.30 and NAV Per Share of $14.90

Is It Worth Investing in Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE :ORCC) Right Now?

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.83 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Owl Rock Capital Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.40, which is $0.94 above the current price. ORCC currently public float of 381.26M and currently shorts hold a 0.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ORCC was 1.12M shares.

ORCC’s Market Performance

ORCC stocks went down by -3.08% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.28% and a quarterly performance of -1.46%, while its annual performance rate touched 19.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.15% for Owl Rock Capital Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.33% for ORCC stocks with a simple moving average of 2.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ORCC stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for ORCC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ORCC in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $15 based on the research report published on April 01st of the current year 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ORCC reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $13.50. The rating they have provided for ORCC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 26th, 2021.

Janney gave a rating of “Buy” to ORCC, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on February 24th of the current year.

ORCC Trading at -2.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares sank -1.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORCC fell by -3.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.49. In addition, Owl Rock Capital Corporation saw 11.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORCC starting from REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF C, who sale 124,437 shares at the price of $14.91 back on Jun 16. After this action, REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF C now owns 39,139,093 shares of Owl Rock Capital Corporation, valued at $1,855,978 using the latest closing price.

REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF C, the 10% Owner of Owl Rock Capital Corporation, sale 109,744 shares at $14.81 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF C is holding 39,263,530 shares at $1,625,199 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+71.79 for the present operating margin

+85.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Owl Rock Capital Corporation stands at +51.57. The total capital return value is set at 5.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.87. Equity return is now at value 12.20, with 6.20 for asset returns.

Based on Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC), the company’s capital structure generated 92.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.94. Total debt to assets is 46.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 92.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.