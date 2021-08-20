CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE:CXW) went down by -6.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.35. The company’s stock price has collected -13.56% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/09/21 that CoreCivic Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE :CXW) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CXW is at 1.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for CoreCivic Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CXW currently public float of 118.83M and currently shorts hold a 6.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CXW was 1.41M shares.

CXW’s Market Performance

CXW stocks went down by -13.56% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.50% and a quarterly performance of 16.25%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.88% for CoreCivic Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.19% for CXW stocks with a simple moving average of 11.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CXW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CXW stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for CXW by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CXW in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $10.85 based on the research report published on June 18th of the current year 2021.

Noble Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CXW reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for CXW stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 16th, 2020.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to CXW, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on February 10th of the previous year.

CXW Trading at -11.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CXW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, as shares sank -4.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CXW fell by -13.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.30. In addition, CoreCivic Inc. saw 43.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CXW starting from Swindle, Patrick D., who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $8.34 back on May 10. After this action, Swindle, Patrick D. now owns 149,581 shares of CoreCivic Inc., valued at $208,380 using the latest closing price.

Grande Anthony L, the EVP, Chief Development Officer of CoreCivic Inc., sale 45,000 shares at $8.28 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Grande Anthony L is holding 182,871 shares at $372,411 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CXW

Equity return is now at value -8.20, with -3.00 for asset returns.