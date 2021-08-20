Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) went down by -6.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.06. The company’s stock price has collected -18.41% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/18/21 that Sidoti Microcap Virtual Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ :AQMS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AQMS is at 1.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Aqua Metals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.50. AQMS currently public float of 67.76M and currently shorts hold a 8.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AQMS was 1.65M shares.

AQMS’s Market Performance

AQMS stocks went down by -18.41% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.42% and a quarterly performance of -24.42%, while its annual performance rate touched 98.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.84% for Aqua Metals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.57% for AQMS stocks with a simple moving average of -37.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AQMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AQMS stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for AQMS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AQMS in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $8 based on the research report published on March 05th of the current year 2021.

Euro Pacific Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to AQMS, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on February 14th of the previous year.

AQMS Trading at -26.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AQMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.49%, as shares sank -17.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AQMS fell by -18.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +117.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.2620. In addition, Aqua Metals Inc. saw -35.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AQMS starting from Cotton Stephen, who sale 193,173 shares at the price of $2.71 back on Jul 02. After this action, Cotton Stephen now owns 1,483,354 shares of Aqua Metals Inc., valued at $523,499 using the latest closing price.

Merrill Judd, the Chief Financial Officer of Aqua Metals Inc., sale 85,311 shares at $2.71 during a trade that took place back on Jul 02, which means that Merrill Judd is holding 482,249 shares at $231,193 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AQMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14252.78 for the present operating margin

-4970.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aqua Metals Inc. stands at -23853.70. The total capital return value is set at -33.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -56.91. Equity return is now at value -83.30, with -69.00 for asset returns.

Based on Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS), the company’s capital structure generated 3.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.69. Total debt to assets is 3.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1,641.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.42.