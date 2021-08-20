A Lesson to Learn: I-Mab (IMAB)

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) went down by -15.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $85.40. The company’s stock price has collected -19.46% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that I-Mab Announces Establishment of Environmental, Social and Governance Committee

Is It Worth Investing in I-Mab (NASDAQ :IMAB) Right Now?

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 235.31 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for I-Mab declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $94.03, which is $29.66 above the current price. IMAB currently public float of 30.44M and currently shorts hold a 6.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IMAB was 679.19K shares.

IMAB’s Market Performance

IMAB stocks went down by -19.46% for the week, with a monthly drop of -26.68% and a quarterly performance of -21.08%, while its annual performance rate touched 86.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.58% for I-Mab. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.64% for IMAB stocks with a simple moving average of -1.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMAB

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IMAB reach a price target of $75. The rating they have provided for IMAB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 15th, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to IMAB, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on March 03rd of the current year.

IMAB Trading at -24.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.81%, as shares sank -26.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMAB fell by -19.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.94. In addition, I-Mab saw 21.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.