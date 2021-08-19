The Chart for USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) went down by -3.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.23. The company’s stock price has collected -5.36% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/13/21 that USA Compression Partners, LP to Participate in Citi One-on-One Midstream / Energy Infrastructure Conference

Is It Worth Investing in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE :USAC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for USAC is at 2.08. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for USA Compression Partners LP declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.75, which is $0.9 above the current price. USAC currently public float of 49.84M and currently shorts hold a 1.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of USAC was 224.38K shares.

USAC’s Market Performance

USAC stocks went down by -5.36% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.93% and a quarterly performance of -3.45%, while its annual performance rate touched 27.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.43% for USA Compression Partners LP. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.75% for USAC stocks with a simple moving average of -1.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of USAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for USAC stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for USAC by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for USAC in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $16 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2021.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see USAC reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for USAC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 05th, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to USAC, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on April 24th of the previous year.

USAC Trading at -10.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares sank -14.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USAC fell by -7.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.44. In addition, USA Compression Partners LP saw 9.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at USAC starting from LONG ERIC D, who sale 2,341 shares at the price of $13.05 back on Dec 18. After this action, LONG ERIC D now owns 0 shares of USA Compression Partners LP, valued at $30,550 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for USAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.38 for the present operating margin

+33.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for USA Compression Partners LP stands at -89.07. The total capital return value is set at 5.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.90. Equity return is now at value -13.20, with -1.40 for asset returns.

Based on USA Compression Partners LP (USAC), the company’s capital structure generated 239.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.56. Total debt to assets is 66.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 577.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.