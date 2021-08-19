Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) went up by 9.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.50. The company’s stock price has collected 1.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that Thinking about buying stock in Coherus Biosciences, Macy’s, Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Verb Technology, or Senseonics?

Is It Worth Investing in Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :SLRX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SLRX is at 1.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $4.40. SLRX currently public float of 44.10M and currently shorts hold a 3.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SLRX was 1.62M shares.

SLRX’s Market Performance

SLRX stocks went up by 1.40% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.08% and a quarterly performance of -36.08%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.77% for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.52% for SLRX stocks with a simple moving average of -20.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLRX stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for SLRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SLRX in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $3.80 based on the research report published on April 27th of the previous year 2020.

SLRX Trading at -0.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.86%, as shares surge +12.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLRX rose by +9.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8610. In addition, Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -4.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLRX starting from Arthur David J., who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $0.90 back on Aug 17. After this action, Arthur David J. now owns 102,247 shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $3,582 using the latest closing price.

HANISH ARNOLD C, the Director of Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 7,000 shares at $0.88 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that HANISH ARNOLD C is holding 18,350 shares at $6,167 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-148.78 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -140.49. The total capital return value is set at -46.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.91. Equity return is now at value -25.60, with -24.10 for asset returns.

Based on Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX), the company’s capital structure generated 2.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.70.