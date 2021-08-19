Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | SenesTech Inc. (SNES)

SenesTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) went up by 10.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.20. The company’s stock price has collected -2.60% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/12/21 that SenesTech Announces 2021 Second Quarter Financial and Operational Results

Is It Worth Investing in SenesTech Inc. (NASDAQ :SNES) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SNES is at 1.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for SenesTech Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.00. SNES currently public float of 11.55M and currently shorts hold a 1.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SNES was 239.46K shares.

SNES’s Market Performance

SNES stocks went down by -2.60% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.25% and a quarterly performance of -5.97%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.15% for SenesTech Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.33% for SNES stocks with a simple moving average of -1.66% for the last 200 days.

SNES Trading at 3.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.09%, as shares surge +1.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNES rose by +3.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5382. In addition, SenesTech Inc. saw -13.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNES starting from Leach Jacob Steven, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $1.54 back on Aug 18. After this action, Leach Jacob Steven now owns 150,000 shares of SenesTech Inc., valued at $77,095 using the latest closing price.

Leach Jacob Steven, the Director of SenesTech Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $1.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Leach Jacob Steven is holding 100,000 shares at $74,785 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2813.12 for the present operating margin

-101.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for SenesTech Inc. stands at -2814.54. The total capital return value is set at -179.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -184.03. Equity return is now at value -120.70, with -92.00 for asset returns.

Based on SenesTech Inc. (SNES), the company’s capital structure generated 37.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.07. Total debt to assets is 23.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.07.