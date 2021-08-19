New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) went down by -0.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.93. The company’s stock price has collected -1.39% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/05/21 that New York Mortgage Trust Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ :NYMT) Right Now?

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.63 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NYMT is at 1.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.81, which is $0.55 above the current price. NYMT currently public float of 376.31M and currently shorts hold a 2.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NYMT was 3.00M shares.

NYMT’s Market Performance

NYMT stocks went down by -1.39% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.74% and a quarterly performance of -5.12%, while its annual performance rate touched 58.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.15% for New York Mortgage Trust Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.00% for NYMT stocks with a simple moving average of 2.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NYMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NYMT stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for NYMT by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for NYMT in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $4.50 based on the research report published on May 17th of the current year 2021.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NYMT reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for NYMT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 12th, 2021.

NYMT Trading at -4.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NYMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.42%, as shares sank -4.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NYMT fell by -1.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.34. In addition, New York Mortgage Trust Inc. saw 15.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NYMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45.11 for the present operating margin

+91.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. stands at -194.97. The total capital return value is set at -0.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.36. Equity return is now at value 13.80, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Based on New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT), the company’s capital structure generated 96.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.10. Total debt to assets is 47.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 101.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 25.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.01.