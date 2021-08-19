Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC)?

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) went down by -0.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.46. The company’s stock price has collected -0.15% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/29/21 that Ares Capital Corporation Prices Public Offering

Is It Worth Investing in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ :ARCC) Right Now?

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.76 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Ares Capital Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.46, which is $0.25 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of ARCC was 2.14M shares.

ARCC’s Market Performance

ARCC stocks went down by -0.15% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.30% and a quarterly performance of 4.45%, while its annual performance rate touched 40.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.06% for Ares Capital Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.49% for ARCC stocks with a simple moving average of 8.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARCC

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARCC reach a price target of $17, previously predicting the price at $16. The rating they have provided for ARCC stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on December 10th, 2020.

ARCC Trading at 0.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.01%, as shares sank -0.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARCC fell by -0.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.07. In addition, Ares Capital Corporation saw 18.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARCC starting from ROLL PENELOPE F, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $16.54 back on Nov 23. After this action, ROLL PENELOPE F now owns 52,805 shares of Ares Capital Corporation, valued at $115,780 using the latest closing price.

Bloomstein Joshua M, the General Counsel, VP & Sec. of Ares Capital Corporation, purchase 3,000 shares at $13.75 during a trade that took place back on Oct 30, which means that Bloomstein Joshua M is holding 16,500 shares at $41,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+61.05 for the present operating margin

+73.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ares Capital Corporation stands at +35.91. The total capital return value is set at 5.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.20.

Based on Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC), the company’s capital structure generated 119.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.37. Total debt to assets is 52.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 118.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.