Here’s Our Rant About Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) went down by -4.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.22. The company's stock price has collected -3.17% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ :OXSQ) Right Now?

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.21 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Oxford Square Capital Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.75, which is $0.39 above the current price. OXSQ currently public float of 46.89M and currently shorts hold a 0.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OXSQ was 162.08K shares.

OXSQ’s Market Performance

OXSQ stocks went down by -3.17% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.58% and a quarterly performance of -5.95%, while its annual performance rate touched 70.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.70% for Oxford Square Capital Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.59% for OXSQ stocks with a simple moving average of 4.16% for the last 200 days.

OXSQ Trading at -10.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OXSQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.59%, as shares sank -7.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OXSQ fell by -5.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +74.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.70. In addition, Oxford Square Capital Corp. saw 50.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OXSQ starting from NOVAK STEVEN P, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $4.88 back on May 18. After this action, NOVAK STEVEN P now owns 27,410 shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp., valued at $48,800 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OXSQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.53 for the present operating margin

+82.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oxford Square Capital Corp. stands at +6.16. The total capital return value is set at 2.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.50.

Based on Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ), the company’s capital structure generated 47.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.16. Total debt to assets is 29.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.