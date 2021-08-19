Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) went down by -2.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $130.76. The company’s stock price has collected -1.48% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 08/04/21 that Supply chain problems aren’t going away anytime soon

Is It Worth Investing in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ :EXPD) Right Now?

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.98 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EXPD is at 0.79. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $117.58, which is -$10.19 below the current price. EXPD currently public float of 168.82M and currently shorts hold a 1.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EXPD was 1.15M shares.

EXPD’s Market Performance

EXPD stocks went down by -1.48% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.52% and a quarterly performance of 1.85%, while its annual performance rate touched 39.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.82% for Expeditors International of Washington Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.38% for EXPD stocks with a simple moving average of 13.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXPD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXPD stocks, with Vertical Research repeating the rating for EXPD by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for EXPD in the upcoming period, according to Vertical Research is $135 based on the research report published on July 27th of the current year 2021.

Vertical Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXPD reach a price target of $115. The rating they have provided for EXPD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 26th, 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to EXPD, setting the target price at $109 in the report published on February 17th of the current year.

EXPD Trading at -3.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXPD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares sank -5.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXPD fell by -1.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $125.40. In addition, Expeditors International of Washington Inc. saw 27.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXPD starting from ALGER GLENN M, who sale 160,000 shares at the price of $124.48 back on Jun 10. After this action, ALGER GLENN M now owns 170,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington Inc., valued at $19,917,520 using the latest closing price.

Wall Daniel R, the President, Global Products of Expeditors International of Washington Inc., sale 22,950 shares at $123.26 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Wall Daniel R is holding 33,086 shares at $2,828,771 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXPD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.30 for the present operating margin

+13.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Expeditors International of Washington Inc. stands at +6.88. The total capital return value is set at 33.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.11. Equity return is now at value 35.80, with 19.20 for asset returns.

Based on Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD), the company’s capital structure generated 16.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.15. Total debt to assets is 8.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.11 and the total asset turnover is 2.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.92.