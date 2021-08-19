Cognex Corporation (CGNX) Just Got Our Attention

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) went up by 2.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $101.82. The company’s stock price has collected 0.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/05/21 that Cognex Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Is It Worth Investing in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ :CGNX) Right Now?

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 49.33 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CGNX is at 1.65. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Cognex Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $92.15, which is $6.83 above the current price. CGNX currently public float of 169.76M and currently shorts hold a 1.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CGNX was 631.29K shares.

CGNX’s Market Performance

CGNX stocks went up by 0.36% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.42% and a quarterly performance of 10.40%, while its annual performance rate touched 28.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.27% for Cognex Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.42% for CGNX stocks with a simple moving average of 3.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CGNX

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CGNX reach a price target of $120, previously predicting the price at $100. The rating they have provided for CGNX stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on May 19th, 2021.

HSBC Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CGNX, setting the target price at $110 in the report published on January 14th of the current year.

CGNX Trading at 0.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares sank -0.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGNX rose by +0.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.01. In addition, Cognex Corporation saw 4.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CGNX starting from PARROTTE DIANNE M, who sale 9,667 shares at the price of $80.00 back on Jun 11. After this action, PARROTTE DIANNE M now owns 0 shares of Cognex Corporation, valued at $773,360 using the latest closing price.

PARROTTE DIANNE M, the Director of Cognex Corporation, sale 333 shares at $80.03 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that PARROTTE DIANNE M is holding 0 shares at $26,651 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CGNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.40 for the present operating margin

+74.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cognex Corporation stands at +21.72. The total capital return value is set at 15.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.31. Equity return is now at value 21.90, with 15.60 for asset returns.

Based on Cognex Corporation (CGNX), the company’s capital structure generated 2.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.04. Total debt to assets is 1.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.50.