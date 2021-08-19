Can Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) Remain Competitive?

Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH) went down by -2.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $62.96. The company’s stock price has collected -0.31% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/16/21 that NRx Pharmaceuticals Announces 2nd Quarter 2021 Financial Update

Is It Worth Investing in Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE :CAH) Right Now?

Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.91 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CAH is at 1.07. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Cardinal Health Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $57.25, which is $11.83 above the current price. CAH currently public float of 289.65M and currently shorts hold a 1.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CAH was 2.47M shares.

CAH’s Market Performance

CAH stocks went down by -0.31% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.68% and a quarterly performance of -7.88%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.35% for Cardinal Health Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.67% for CAH stocks with a simple moving average of -8.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAH stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for CAH by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CAH in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $51 based on the research report published on August 06th of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CAH reach a price target of $56, previously predicting the price at $69. The rating they have provided for CAH stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on August 05th, 2021.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to CAH, setting the target price at $64 in the report published on May 10th of the current year.

CAH Trading at -9.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares sank -12.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAH fell by -0.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.46. In addition, Cardinal Health Inc. saw -3.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAH starting from Mayer Jessica L, who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $51.53 back on Feb 26. After this action, Mayer Jessica L now owns 12,616 shares of Cardinal Health Inc., valued at $180,355 using the latest closing price.

English Patricia M, the Chief Accounting Officer of Cardinal Health Inc., sale 3,291 shares at $51.98 during a trade that took place back on Feb 11, which means that English Patricia M is holding 6,085 shares at $171,066 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.38 for the present operating margin

+4.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cardinal Health Inc. stands at +0.38. The total capital return value is set at 26.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.61. Equity return is now at value 79.30, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Based on Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH), the company’s capital structure generated 347.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.66. Total debt to assets is 14.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 299.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.70 and the total asset turnover is 3.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.