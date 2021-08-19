Buy or Sell Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL) went up by 2.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $357.34. The company’s stock price has collected -4.42% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/12/21 that Burlington Stores, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast

Is It Worth Investing in Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE :BURL) Right Now?

Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 78.77 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BURL is at 0.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Burlington Stores Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $370.45, which is $24.25 above the current price. BURL currently public float of 66.13M and currently shorts hold a 2.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BURL was 436.53K shares.

BURL’s Market Performance

BURL stocks went down by -4.42% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.75% and a quarterly performance of 3.69%, while its annual performance rate touched 68.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.55% for Burlington Stores Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.65% for BURL stocks with a simple moving average of 17.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BURL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BURL stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for BURL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BURL in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $320 based on the research report published on April 23rd of the current year 2021.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BURL reach a price target of $314, previously predicting the price at $304. The rating they have provided for BURL stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 23rd, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to BURL, setting the target price at $258 in the report published on January 27th of the current year.

BURL Trading at 3.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BURL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares surge +3.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BURL fell by -4.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +74.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $335.43. In addition, Burlington Stores Inc. saw 28.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BURL starting from Metheny Mike, who sale 20,137 shares at the price of $305.30 back on Jun 03. After this action, Metheny Mike now owns 2,349 shares of Burlington Stores Inc., valued at $6,147,891 using the latest closing price.

Hodgson Dennis, the EVP CIO of Burlington Stores Inc., sale 7,712 shares at $307.99 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Hodgson Dennis is holding 1,918 shares at $2,375,246 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BURL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.62 for the present operating margin

+34.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Burlington Stores Inc. stands at -3.76. The total capital return value is set at -6.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.01. Equity return is now at value 74.20, with 4.30 for asset returns.

Based on Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL), the company’s capital structure generated 997.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 90.89. Total debt to assets is 68.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 931.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 84.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 30.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.