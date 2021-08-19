Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (BTX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:BTX) went down by -6.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $80.67. The company’s stock price has collected -15.41% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/16/21 that Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics to Conduct Shareholder Update Conference Call on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 4:30 PM ET

Is It Worth Investing in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX :BTX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BTX is at 4.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.00. BTX currently public float of 20.91M and currently shorts hold a 9.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BTX was 3.76M shares.

BTX’s Market Performance

BTX stocks went down by -15.41% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.03% and a quarterly performance of -44.90%, while its annual performance rate touched 96.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.88% for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.62% for BTX stocks with a simple moving average of -11.31% for the last 200 days.

BTX Trading at -27.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.42%, as shares sank -15.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTX fell by -15.41%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.35. In addition, Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. saw 120.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BTX starting from Cherington Charles, who sale 200,000 shares at the price of $15.75 back on Jun 17. After this action, Cherington Charles now owns 5,894,101 shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc., valued at $3,149,808 using the latest closing price.

Cherington Charles, the Director of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc., sale 200,000 shares at $15.73 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Cherington Charles is holding 6,094,101 shares at $3,146,760 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-93.09 for the present operating margin

+46.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. stands at -76.12. The total capital return value is set at -76.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -94.09.

Based on Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (BTX), the company’s capital structure generated 245.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.06. Total debt to assets is 49.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.