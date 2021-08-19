BlackLine Inc. (BL) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) went down by -2.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $154.61. The company’s stock price has collected -3.99% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/05/21 that BlackLine Announces Second Quarter Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ :BL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BL is at 0.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for BlackLine Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $136.00, which is $32.98 above the current price. BL currently public float of 53.10M and currently shorts hold a 10.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BL was 295.60K shares.

BL’s Market Performance

BL stocks went down by -3.99% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.06% and a quarterly performance of 4.53%, while its annual performance rate touched 39.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.60% for BlackLine Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.66% for BL stocks with a simple moving average of -8.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BL stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for BL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BL in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $120 based on the research report published on April 23rd of the current year 2021.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BL reach a price target of $150. The rating they have provided for BL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 04th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to BL, setting the target price at $137 in the report published on February 16th of the current year.

BL Trading at -3.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares sank -5.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BL fell by -3.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $113.54. In addition, BlackLine Inc. saw -19.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BL starting from Tucker Therese, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $109.26 back on Aug 17. After this action, Tucker Therese now owns 2,088,482 shares of BlackLine Inc., valued at $1,092,647 using the latest closing price.

Partin Mark, the Chief Financial Officer of BlackLine Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $112.74 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Partin Mark is holding 97,584 shares at $563,699 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.48 for the present operating margin

+78.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for BlackLine Inc. stands at -13.34. The total capital return value is set at -2.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.76. Equity return is now at value -23.80, with -6.40 for asset returns.

Based on BlackLine Inc. (BL), the company’s capital structure generated 99.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.79. Total debt to assets is 37.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 98.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 21.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.78.