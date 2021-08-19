A Lesson to Learn: VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO)

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) went down by -6.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.80. The company’s stock price has collected -13.86% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/04/21 that VIZIO HOLDING CORP. Reports Q2 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE :VZIO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for VIZIO Holding Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $30.83, which is $12.25 above the current price. VZIO currently public float of 23.45M and currently shorts hold a 8.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VZIO was 760.99K shares.

VZIO’s Market Performance

VZIO stocks went down by -13.86% for the week, with a monthly drop of -29.73% and a quarterly performance of -13.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.72% for VIZIO Holding Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.78% for VZIO stocks with a simple moving average of -21.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VZIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VZIO stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for VZIO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VZIO in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $31 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2021.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VZIO reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for VZIO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 19th, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to VZIO, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on April 19th of the current year.

VZIO Trading at -21.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VZIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.02%, as shares sank -30.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VZIO fell by -13.86%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.20. In addition, VIZIO Holding Corp. saw -2.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VZIO starting from V-TW Holdings, LLC, who sale 1,743 shares at the price of $20.10 back on Aug 17. After this action, V-TW Holdings, LLC now owns 12,342,557 shares of VIZIO Holding Corp., valued at $35,034 using the latest closing price.

Russell David Eugene, the Director of VIZIO Holding Corp., sale 1,400 shares at $21.12 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Russell David Eugene is holding 3,698,985 shares at $29,572 based on the most recent closing price.