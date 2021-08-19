A Lesson to Learn: Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets Inc. (AMEX:CBOE) went down by -1.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $128.32. The company’s stock price has collected -1.86% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 5 hours ago that CME and Cboe Stock Respond to Media Report of Deal Talks

Is It Worth Investing in Cboe Global Markets Inc. (AMEX :CBOE) Right Now?

Cboe Global Markets Inc. (AMEX:CBOE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.12 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CBOE is at 0.65. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Cboe Global Markets Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $122.33, which is -$10.56 below the current price. CBOE currently public float of 106.14M and currently shorts hold a 1.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CBOE was 550.80K shares.

CBOE’s Market Performance

CBOE stocks went down by -1.86% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.12% and a quarterly performance of 9.88%, while its annual performance rate touched 35.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.05% for Cboe Global Markets Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.23% for CBOE stocks with a simple moving average of 18.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBOE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBOE stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for CBOE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CBOE in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $94 based on the research report published on June 25th of the current year 2021.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CBOE reach a price target of $104. The rating they have provided for CBOE stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on June 11th, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to CBOE, setting the target price at $108 in the report published on March 04th of the current year.

CBOE Trading at 3.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBOE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.00%, as shares surge +3.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBOE fell by -1.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $121.35. In addition, Cboe Global Markets Inc. saw 31.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBOE starting from Tilly Edward T, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $119.93 back on Aug 03. After this action, Tilly Edward T now owns 162,574 shares of Cboe Global Markets Inc., valued at $899,475 using the latest closing price.

Schell Brian N, the Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer of Cboe Global Markets Inc., sale 3,026 shares at $120.79 during a trade that took place back on Jun 24, which means that Schell Brian N is holding 12,091 shares at $365,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBOE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.64 for the present operating margin

+31.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cboe Global Markets Inc. stands at +13.63. The total capital return value is set at 15.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.51. Equity return is now at value 13.00, with 6.60 for asset returns.

Based on Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE), the company’s capital structure generated 40.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.71. Total debt to assets is 20.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.58.