180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) went down by -24.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.05. The company’s stock price has collected -14.85% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that 180 Life Sciences Corp. Announces $15.0 Million Private Placement

Is It Worth Investing in 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ :ATNF) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ATNF is at -0.49. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for 180 Life Sciences Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

ATNF currently public float of 19.33M and currently shorts hold a 11.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATNF was 370.41K shares.

ATNF’s Market Performance

ATNF stocks went down by -14.85% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.00% and a quarterly performance of -8.02%, while its annual performance rate touched -36.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.41% for 180 Life Sciences Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -32.49% for ATNF stocks with a simple moving average of -19.51% for the last 200 days.

ATNF Trading at -42.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATNF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.52%, as shares sank -42.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATNF fell by -39.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.51. In addition, 180 Life Sciences Corp. saw 152.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATNF starting from KRAUSS MARLENE, who sale 16,506 shares at the price of $2.48 back on Dec 17. After this action, KRAUSS MARLENE now owns 2,006,858 shares of 180 Life Sciences Corp., valued at $40,880 using the latest closing price.

KRAUSS MARLENE, the 10% Owner of 180 Life Sciences Corp., sale 17,877 shares at $2.40 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that KRAUSS MARLENE is holding 2,543,676 shares at $42,905 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATNF

Equity return is now at value -169.00, with -80.40 for asset returns.

Based on 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF), the company’s capital structure generated 12.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.10. Total debt to assets is 5.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.33.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.19.